Nurse shortages around the country are expected to be a problem for years

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it caused the demand for nurses to increase causing a shortage. This caused many nurses around the country increased stress leading to them to quit their jobs.

President of Baptist Health Corbin, Anthony Powers said nurses are an essential part of every hospital.

“They are just instrumental in making sure patients get top notch care when they are in the hospital,” he said.

The chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Corbin said she has seen many changes over the past few years.

“In the last two years we’ve seen more of a change in nursing,” said Sherrie Mays, chief nursing officer. “We have lost nurses to travel jobs, we’ve lost nurses to retirement because they just could not do it anymore and I understand that.”

She said hiring RN’s in the hospital has not been easy and lately she has pushed her focus to students because they are the future workforce.

“I kept our clinicals open during COVID so that they could get that experience,” Mays said. “We also have created a nurse extern program and that nurse extern program we have partnered with all the schools in this area as well as anyone who is interested in being a nurse extern.”

A study from The University of St. Augustine for Health Science revealed that 1.2 million registered nurses will be needed by the year 2030.

