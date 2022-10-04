Nurse shortages around the country are expected to be a problem for years

Nurse shortages
Nurse shortages(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it caused the demand for nurses to increase causing a shortage. This caused many nurses around the country increased stress leading to them to quit their jobs.

President of Baptist Health Corbin, Anthony Powers said nurses are an essential part of every hospital.

“They are just instrumental in making sure patients get top notch care when they are in the hospital,” he said.

The chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Corbin said she has seen many changes over the past few years.

“In the last two years we’ve seen more of a change in nursing,” said Sherrie Mays, chief nursing officer. “We have lost nurses to travel jobs, we’ve lost nurses to retirement because they just could not do it anymore and I understand that.”

She said hiring RN’s in the hospital has not been easy and lately she has pushed her focus to students because they are the future workforce.

“I kept our clinicals open during COVID so that they could get that experience,” Mays said. “We also have created a nurse extern program and that nurse extern program we have partnered with all the schools in this area as well as anyone who is interested in being a nurse extern.”

A study from The University of St. Augustine for Health Science revealed that 1.2 million registered nurses will be needed by the year 2030.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
Expect delays on I-75 due to truck crash
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement

Latest News

Opioid Settlement Commission Meeting - 4:00 p.m.
Opioid Settlement Commission Meeting - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 4:00 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 4:30 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 4:30 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death - 5:30 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death - 5:30 p.m.
Loretta Lynn passed Tuesday morning in her Tennessee home, she was seen as a revolutionary...
Loretta Lynn leaves a legacy that stretches far beyond EKY roots