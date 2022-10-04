Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for Loden, now 58. The former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress, and has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.(Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.

Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery of Leesa Marie Gray.

She disappeared on her way home from working in her family’s restaurant in northern Mississippi’s Itawamba County. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Mississippi had its most recent execution in November. That was the first in nine years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
Expect delays on I-75 due to truck crash
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement

Latest News

Grant Funding Building Homes - 6:00 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 6:00 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 4:30 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 4:30 p.m.
Opioid Settlement Commission Meeting - 4:00 p.m.
Opioid Settlement Commission Meeting - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 6:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 6:00 p.m.