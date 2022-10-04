Loretta Lynn leaves a legacy that stretches far beyond EKY roots

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter and a pillar of country music, died Tuesday morning at the age of 90.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter from Butcher Holler, Kentucky made it big but never forgot her roots. Lynn performed at least once a year spanning four decades at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle County.

Lee Bruner is the production manager at Renfro Valley. He says Loretta Lynn would pack the house in the New Barn Theatre. Describing Lynn’s shows with one word - “Big.”

“You know she always has a huge dress, and you know her big Loretta Lynn guitar. Lots of people on stage, lots of instruments, mostly family,” Bruner said. “I mean, for Renfro Country music in general and really the whole world she was just a super kind soul. Just a really good person and incredible talent and she’ll be missed for decades to come,” he said.

Lynn was in the first group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. As soon as the museum heard of the legend’s death, a wreath was laid in her honor.

“Incredible the way that she could transfer her life into songs and her experiences into songs. And used it to touch other people it’s amazing I wish I could do it,” Bruner said.

Inside the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which is next door to Renfro Valley, you’ll find Loretta Lynn memorabilia.

“Loretta has made a musical impact not only on the country music world but also all genres of music, bluegrass, gospel, she’s recorded with so many ridiculously talented musicians of the years,” Jessica Blankenship, executive director of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “She was such a lasting legacy and her performances there at Renfro Valley were memorable,” Blankenship said.

Lynn will always be remembered around here as the country music singing showstopper undoubtedly leaving a mark on the stage and in others’ lives.

The musical legacy in the Lynn family continues, Lynn’s granddaughter Taylor Lynn played a Renfro Valley a few months ago.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.