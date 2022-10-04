Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week

EKY RECOVERY WEEK
EKY RECOVERY WEEK(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week.

SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.

JR Sanderson, the Senior Government Advisor for SDP said Tuesday was a great start to the week.

”We’ve just had a tremendous discussion on how we’re going to work this flood recovery,” he said. “It’s been a dramatic event for Eastern Kentucky and we really feel that bringing all these folks together, bringing our experts to the table. That we can provide some direction.”

We will keep you updated with future plans as the week comes to an end.

