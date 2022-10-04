KYTC officials issue annual ‘Antler Alert’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an annual “Antler Alert” Tuesday to remind drivers that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived.

Officials said around half of all deer-vehicle crashes happen during the last three months of the year.

“October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “We’d like to remind drivers to be especially watchful for deer and other wildlife on the move at dusk and at night, when poor visibility is already an issue.”

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson said shorter days and cooler nights help to trigger deer mating season and put deer on the move.

“The onset of autumn brings about physiological changes in male deer,” Thompson said. “Bachelor groups of bucks break up and expand from their core area, leading to increased deer movement and the possibility of being hit on the roadways.”

In Kentucky, there were 2,988 crashes involving deer reported to police in 2021. That was an increase of about 100 crashes from 2020.

There were three reported deaths and 25 serious injuries due to deer collisions in 2021.

You can find a county-by-county list of deer collisions here.

Officials said drivers in Kentucky have a 1 in 88 chance of a collision with an animal. That ranks above the national average.

Drivers in West Virginia run the highest risk – 1 in 37.

KYTC officials offered these driving tips:

Slow down immediately when spotting a deer crossing the road; they tend to travel in groups.

Do not swerve to avoid a deer. This can result in a more serious crash.

If you crash, keep both hands on the wheel and steadily apply brakes until you are stopped.

Always wear a seat belt.

Keep headlights on bright at night unless other cars are approaching.

Put down your phone.

Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are most active.

Drivers are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police.

