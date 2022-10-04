Kentucky State Police to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ event

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 will participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ Wednesday morning.

The event allows community members and law enforcement officials to come together to talk about community issues and learn more about each other.

“The event is designed to build and strengthen relationships,” officials with KSP said.

If you want to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’, you can visit Billy’s One Stop in Barbourville from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

