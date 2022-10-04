‘It was a happy day in heaven for Conway Twitty’: Grand Ole Opry members discuss Loretta Lynn


Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn
By Mary Alice Royse and Danielle Jackson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV’s Danielle Jackson sat down with several country music legends who shared fond memories of Loretta Lynn, who passed away Tuesday.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

WSMV's Danielle Jackson sits down with country music legend Bill Anderson to discuss the death of Loretta Lynn.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieved and said a memorial would be announced later.

Country music community reacts to death of legend Loretta Lynn

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Expect delays on I-75 due to truck crash
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement

Latest News

Grant Funding Building Homes - 6:00 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 6:00 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 4:30 p.m.
Grant Funding Building Homes - 4:30 p.m.
Opioid Settlement Commission Meeting - 4:00 p.m.
Opioid Settlement Commission Meeting - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 4:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 6:00 p.m.
Reactions to Loretta Lynn's Death at Butcher Holler - 6:00 p.m.