Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000.

After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.

“We just wanted to be there to try to help in any way that we could. And it was very emotional,” said Community Engagement Officer Kathy Allen. “These were our friends, these were community members, these were people that helped if you were in a crisis.”

So, the Floyd County Foundation created the Floyd County Crisis Fund in their honor, hoping to help their families, the departments, and offset costs of medical bills for the three injured first responders, Darrin Lawson, Joe Reynolds, and Gary Wolfe.

“It was devastating. It was also heartwarming on the other side of things, because people just gave,” said Floyd County Foundation chairperson Ellen Harris. “Even In such tragedy, it still came together. A lot of love was shown.”

Support poured in from the community and beyond, with donations totaling more than $100,000 in only three months. Now, organizers say, 85% of that has been dispersed to those in need, and donations are still being accepted to keep the funds flowing.

