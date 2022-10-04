Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors.

”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and FAHE partnered with Homes Inc. and The Housing Development Alliance in the housing plan called “Higher Ground.” 16 new homes will be split among Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

”Trying to find funding pieces to make housing affordable is often a heavy lift,” he said. “Actually, you know, we live in a time when housing has never been more expensive than it is right now.”

Higher Ground is made possible by a $50,000 dollar grant by FAHE and more than $1 million from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

”People need housing yesterday, not two years from now, and the problem we realize is big it’s bigger than 16 homes,” he added. “I think Gerry Roll said at the press conference we don’t need 16 homes, we need 1,600 homes.

One home we went to in Letcher County is expected to be finished in 10 weeks.

”The housing needs of our community hits the whole community.” he said. “I’s not just low-income people, it’s not just wealthy people, it’s the whole fabric of our community.”

