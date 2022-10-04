Country musicians and leaders react to the death of Loretta Lynn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Reactions and tributes continue to pour in following the death of Loretta Lynn Tuesday morning.

Joe Bonsall with the Oak Ridge Boys said “Great Britain lost their long-time reigning Queen … now we have lost ours… Rest Easy Miss Loretta … we all loved you … so very much … until the day.”

“Sweet Miss Loretta has crossed the river Jordan. I first met her in 1977 and have since remained friends,” said country artist T. Graham Brown. “Sheila and I will miss her greatly. I’ll always cherish her recording of my song, “Wine Into Water”. Please, pray for her family at this sad time. God bless you and rest in blessed peace.”

“As a proud Kentuckian, today is a very sad day in our bluegrass state. Prayers up to the family of the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn,” said J.D. Shelbourne. “What an incredible career and legacy that she has left behind. So many iconic songs and a life every Small-town kid dreamed of. My prayers are with the family at this time. Long live the Coal Miner’s Daughter. I’ll continue to treasure her signature on my guitar. Love you too, Loretta.”

Fellow country artist Wynonna Judd said in a Facebook post in part “we mustn’t ever forget how important this woman was…IS…to country music.”

Dolly Parton also released a statement on her Facebook page saying “we’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being...”

Political leaders in the Commonwealth have also expressed condolences to the Lynn family.

Governor Andy Beshear said “she was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell al released a statement on Lynn’s death.

“Kentuckians are mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn, the artist whose songs defined the unique history and culture of Appalachia to a generation of Americans. As a coal miner’s daughter from Butcher Holler, Kentucky, Loretta Lynn was not typical of the country music stars who burst onto the national stage in Nashville in the 1960s and 70s. She was tough, confident, and, above all, honest about life in rural Kentucky. But though the topics of her songs could be painful, the twang of her guitar and the richness of her voice declared a love for the mountains and people of Eastern Kentucky that shone through to millions of listeners. Along with all of Loretta’s fans, Elaine and I are mourning the loss of this trailblazing Kentuckian and sharing our prayers with her children, grandchildren, and all whom she touched over the course of her career.”

Congressman Hal Rogers also released a statement saying “we were blessed by her voice, her story, and her determination to leave a legacy of hope that will endure for generations.”

“We have lost one of Eastern Kentucky’s brightest country music stars, Loretta Lynn, Johnson County’s talented Coal Miner’s Daughter. Her incredible voice and honest lyrics have resounded across the Appalachian Mountains and around the world, highlighting the resiliency and courage of the coal-mining region where she was born and raised. Starting from humble beginnings in Butcher Holler and becoming the “Queen of Country Music,” Loretta inspired generations of gifted singers from the mountains. She set new records for country music throughout her successful career, earning all the industry’s top awards, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to the arts. We were blessed by her voice, her story, and her determination to leave a legacy of hope that will endure for generations,”

We will continue to update this story as more reaction comes in.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.