Country music community remembers legend Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter and a pillar of country music, died Tuesday morning. She was 90 years old.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement.

Lynn’s family asked for privacy as they grieve her loss and remember the good times.

Below are reactions from her country music family. More responses will be added throughout the day.

