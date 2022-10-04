Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort.

Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent.

The money comes after numerous drug overdoses in recent years. In fact, those numbers skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum said he has seen numbers level off since the pandemic, but he said he sadly had to work drug overdoses in recent months.

“When we investigate a drug overdose death in our county here, and there are individuals who know the decedent, and they probably know where they bought the drugs, for whatever reason, they will not share that,” Marcum said.

Officials with the CDC said overdose deaths increased in 2021 in Kentucky by 13.5 percent with 2,400 deaths.

In June, the commission said treatment is going to be a key component of how they spend the money.

Kentucky received $480,000,000 in settlement money, but the commission only oversees half of that. The rest went directly to counties.

