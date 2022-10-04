ARH Mountain Student Achiever Abby Potter

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Abby Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Abby graduated from the June Buchanan School with a 3.83 GPA.

She was the stage manager for the June Buchanan Theatre Department, a member of the girls basketball and volleyball teams, and member of the National Honors Society and is a two-time recipient of the Footlights Award at June Buchanan.

Congratulations, Abby!

