ARH Mountain Student Achiever Abby Potter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Abby Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Abby graduated from the June Buchanan School with a 3.83 GPA.
She was the stage manager for the June Buchanan Theatre Department, a member of the girls basketball and volleyball teams, and member of the National Honors Society and is a two-time recipient of the Footlights Award at June Buchanan.
Congratulations, Abby!
