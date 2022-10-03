Top 5 Plays - October 3, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

5- Belfry QB Chase Varney pitches to RB Ace Caudill for the TD.

4- Johnson Central RB Chase Varney 82-yard TD run.

3- Prestonsburg RB Ethan Jarvis 87-yard TD run.

2- Shelby Valley QB Russ Osbourne miracle TD pass to WR Jesse Cook.

1- Knox Central QB Steve Partin Hail Mary TD pass to WR KT Turner.

