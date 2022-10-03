Top 5 Plays - October 3, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

5- Belfry QB Chase Varney pitches to RB Ace Caudill for the TD.

4- Johnson Central RB Chase Varney 82-yard TD run.

3- Prestonsburg RB Ethan Jarvis 87-yard TD run.

2- Shelby Valley QB Russ Osbourne miracle TD pass to WR Jesse Cook.

1- Knox Central QB Steve Partin Hail Mary TD pass to WR KT Turner.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

Latest News

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) runs past Kentucky wide receiver Darren Edmond...
Kentucky-Mississippi State game to be a night game
Kentucky falls to Ole Miss 22-19 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Barion Brown earns second consecutive SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Cats down to No. 13 in AP Poll after road loss
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll