Primary Care Centers of EKY are asking for help with flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s historic flood, countless businesses and organizations across the region have stepped up to help those in need.

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) is one of the facilities giving back. Primary Care has partnered with the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) to create the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative, a fund focused on helping Kentuckians in need.

The grant program helps people impacted by the flood receive new household appliances.

Jody Johnson and his wife, Tonya, are just two of the 142 flood victims the program has impacted.

”That is a huge burden lifted off of our shoulders,” said Johnson. “It frees up a lot more money for us financially to put into our house elsewhere. Primary care, man, they really came through. I couldn’t say enough about those folks up there. It was a godsend for us.”

PCCEK CEO Barry Martin said although he feels grateful the collaborative has been able to help families, the program is at a standstill.

“We are now sitting with 105 applications waiting to be funded and we’ve run out of funds for this,” said Martin. “We are in desperate need of some major donors.”

Martin said those interested in helping the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative can visit kpca.net or contact Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky at 606-439-1300.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.