HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after seven weeks of action.

1. Corbin

2. Southwestern

3. Pulaski County

4. Pikeville

5. Hazard

6. Johnson Central

7. Belfry

8. North Laurel

9. Letcher Central

10. Bell County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.