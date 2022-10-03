Letcher County pet pantry to provide food to furry friends following floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new non-profit, born from the devastation of the late-July floods, is planting a pet pantry in Letcher Coutny.

Tara Ritchie, owner of Waggin Tails Pet Resort, saw a major need in her Whitesburg community as the floodwater receded and the work to recover began.

“During the flood, I met so many people who had a hard time caring for their pets due to financial restraints,” said Ritchie in a Facebook post. “I’ve spent so much time thinking about how can I help, and now that the waters have left and the cameras are gone, how do I unsee the need here that I am now aware of?”

She said the need for financial help for pet owners was present long before the flood, but the hits to the community only heightened the worries. Many people were forced to rehome their pets, left with no home themselves.

Ritchie decided to establish a new non-profit to keep that trend from continuing. Soon, Appalachian Pet Pantry will serve as a food pantry for furry friends.

“The goal is to lessen the burden on our shelter, from pets who are given up due to inability of the family to afford them,” she said. “This will be for verified, low income families- application based- to help fill the gaps of the cost of pet care.”

The pet resort will also provide spay and neuter resources, a vaccine clinic, and educational components for the community, “in an effort to keep pets united with their families.”

“I am in phase one of the planning, but it is coming along so quickly and easily,” she said. “I know God is leading this operation.”

She said resort employee Dustin Stanley will also be joining the cause as VP and COO.

“He and I worked 1,000 hours during the flood on the pet food ministry, and I know he will be a perfect partner for this venture!”

Things are still in the planning process, but Ritchie says she is excited to see how the outreach provides for her people and their pets, especially during a time like this. A fundraiser is on the horizon as she works to decide the physical location of the pet pantry, which she hopes to open by next year.

