Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest.

You can help him win by voting here.

Voting is open through October 13.

Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that uses horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.

If Hank wins, the winner gets $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Weekly magazine.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.