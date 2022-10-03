Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest.
You can help him win by voting here.
Voting is open through October 13.
Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that uses horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.
If Hank wins, the winner gets $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Weekly magazine.
