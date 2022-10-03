Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest

Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s...
Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that uses horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.(For Hank’s Sake)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest.

You can help him win by voting here.

Voting is open through October 13.

Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that uses horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.

If Hank wins, the winner gets $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Weekly magazine.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky for two...
Kentucky Emergency Management hoping to raise awareness of FEMA buyout program
An Eastern Kentucky University forensics science professor says he’s on the cusp of inventing a...
EKU professor working on device to speed up DNA sample turnaround time
"Campfire nachos" from Old Town Grill in Corbin.
Corbin kicks off first annual Dessert Week
Yellow Freight has begun collecting supplies to send down to Ft. Myers later this week.
Trucking company taking donations to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian