Kentucky-Tennesse game sold out

Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter of a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis/ Pool via News Sentinel | News Sentinel)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - There are two more games on Tennessee Football’s schedule that have sold out.

The Vols announced Thursday that their game against Alabama on Oct. 15 and game against Kentucky on Oct. 29 were both officially sold out. Both games will be in Neyland Stadium.

As of now, Tennessee is 4-0 following a 38-33 win over long-standing rivals, Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 24. Although in a bye week, the Volunteers will go head-to-head with LSU Tigers on Oct. 8.

Tennessee is currently ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, which is its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.

Did you miss out on your Alabama ticket? Not a problem, the game will air on WYMT at 3:30 p.m.

The tickets for the UT Martin game on Oct. 22 and Missouri game on Nov. 12 are limited.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

Latest News

Mountain Top 10 - October 3, 2022
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Mark Stoops talks Rodriguez, injuries at pre-South Carolina news conference
Mountain News at 6 - Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays - October 3, 2022
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) runs past Kentucky wide receiver Darren Edmond...
Kentucky-Mississippi State game to be a night game