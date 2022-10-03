Kentucky Emergency Management hoping to raise awareness of FEMA buyout program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Letcher County are hoping to have their questions answered regarding FEMA’s buyout program.

Kentucky Emergency Management is holding a meeting at Letcher County Central High School at 6 p.m. with the goal of answering those quesitons.

The FEMA acquisition/buyout program is intended to purchase property from people who live in flood-prone areas.

The program is part of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA).

FEMA generally cover 75% of the total cost of acquisition, but the process can be complicated and take months to years.

For more information on the buyout program, you can go here.

