Kentucky Emergency Management hoping to raise awareness of FEMA buyout program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky for two months.(WKYT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Letcher County are hoping to have their questions answered regarding FEMA’s buyout program.

Kentucky Emergency Management is holding a meeting at Letcher County Central High School at 6 p.m. with the goal of answering those quesitons.

The FEMA acquisition/buyout program is intended to purchase property from people who live in flood-prone areas.

The program is part of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA).

FEMA generally cover 75% of the total cost of acquisition, but the process can be complicated and take months to years.

For more information on the buyout program, you can go here.

