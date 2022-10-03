Issues & Answers: the annual SOAR summit will be held at Appalachian Wireless Arena

soar
soar(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The SOAR summit will be back in Pikeville on October 19-20 after being in Corbin last year.

SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall said on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, this event helps shape Eastern Kentucky by bringing many great minds together.

“We’re not in a great place right now you know for example with broadband or workforce. Trying to think about if you’re a community member, how do you make this a priority and what do you do about it so, that over the next ten years when we look back in 2032 we can see some of these key metrics and we’ve made some regional progress,” said Hall.

Hall said there will be many breakout sessions to discuss important things the region needs to focus on.

SOAR also announced the list of keynote speakers. You can find the information here.

If you would like to take part in the SOAR event you can register here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky for two...
Kentucky Emergency Management hoping to raise awareness of FEMA buyout program
An Eastern Kentucky University forensics science professor says he’s on the cusp of inventing a...
EKU professor working on device to speed up DNA sample turnaround time
"Campfire nachos" from Old Town Grill in Corbin.
Corbin kicks off first annual Dessert Week