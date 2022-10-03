Issues & Answers: the annual SOAR summit will be held at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The SOAR summit will be back in Pikeville on October 19-20 after being in Corbin last year.

SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall said on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, this event helps shape Eastern Kentucky by bringing many great minds together.

“We’re not in a great place right now you know for example with broadband or workforce. Trying to think about if you’re a community member, how do you make this a priority and what do you do about it so, that over the next ten years when we look back in 2032 we can see some of these key metrics and we’ve made some regional progress,” said Hall.

Hall said there will be many breakout sessions to discuss important things the region needs to focus on.

SOAR also announced the list of keynote speakers. You can find the information here.

If you would like to take part in the SOAR event you can register here.

