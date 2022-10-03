GreenHouse17 shares the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October marks the start of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

GreenHouse17 is a non-profit organization whose mission is to end intimate partner abuse for families in the community. Diane Fleet, with GreenHouse17 said they meet survivors wherever they’re at.

“So, if that means court, support groups, housing and financial services, or shelter we can do these things and try to meet the needs of what’s going on in that family to try to move them from violence to a place of safety and peace,” Diane said.

She said a greenhouse is a place that plants go in a protected environment, and that is exactly what the organization does.

She said one in four women in Kentucky experience domestic violence throughout their lifetime.

“I think there’s a lot of shame and guilt and ‘how can I have let this happen and what did I do wrong?’ So being comfortable to say that I need help and that something doesn’t feel right in this relationship and that I have a right to live free of violence is a first step,” Diane said.

She said domestic violence comes in all different forms and is usually behind closed doors. It includes more than just physical abuse. It could be emotional abuse, financial abuse, or even isolation.

“When someone feels safe enough to disclose that they’re experiencing domestic violence, we really want you to believe that person. Sometimes, domestic violence can look different.”

She said it’s important for everyone to know, they are not alone.

She added that they have painted 100 pumpkins purple, called “peace pumpkins,” to spread awareness. Each of them has a card with a QR code with resources and information on domestic violence.

