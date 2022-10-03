Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering.

The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse.

Goforth will have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud and $10,000 in fines. As of Monday, he had paid more than $1 million in restitution, according to court testimony.

Court records show, in May 2022, he pleaded guilty to admitting a Clay County pharmacy he owned billed insurance companies along with Medicare and Medicaid, for prescriptions customers did not pick up.

Goforth will also have two years of supervised release after he’s out of prison.

“I am ashamed of myself,” Goforth told the judge on Monday. “I tried to be a good role model, and all of the work I did will be tainted forever by the decisions I made to commit these crimes.”

Goforth resigned from his seat in the Kentucky House in August of last year, citing “family and personal circumstances that demand my full attention and focus” in his resignation letter. He was facing domestic violence charges stemming from an incident involving his wife back in April 2020. According to police reports, his wife said Goforth tried to tie her up several times, hit her on the forehead, and tried to strangle her with an ethernet cord.

You can read more here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
The summit hits the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage October 11.
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
Police Lights MGN
Jacksboro loses police department
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement