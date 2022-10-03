Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble learned his fate in state court Monday morning.

Goble pleaded guilty to perjury in September. A judge has now sentenced him to one year that was probated for five years.

The sentencing is the final stop in the long line of court hearings Goble has faced since he was arrested back in 2018. The judge cited Goble’s lack of criminal history and his deteriorating health in the sentencing decision.

Police arrested Goble in connection to a scheme to illegally buy and sell Kentucky State Police guns and ammunition back in 2017.

Goble housed the ammunition the guns and ammo in the basement of the Scott County Coroner’s office while he held the position. Goble was facing charges at both the state and federal levels for this scheme and he pleaded guilty in both courts.

In May, Goble took a plea deal with federal prosecutors and admitted to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. In September, Goble was sentenced to one year of home incarceration, two years of probation, and has to pay a $10,000 fine for that federal charge.

At the beginning of September, Goble pleaded guilty in Scott County Court to one count of perjury. Monday morning, Goble’s Attorney Fred Peters said the perjury sentencing was what they hoped for and what they expected.

“This is the first time that Mr. Goble’s ever been in trouble, including the federal thing which involved the same set of facts,” said Peters. “His health is not very well. He’s 69 years of age and he has resigned, so I think this sentence was very appropriate.”

Peters said his client is relieved that this long legal process is over. Goble told the judge Monday morning that he was embarrassed by what happened, and he has learned a lesson from this.

The sentenced means Goble won’t have to serve the year in prison as long as he doesn’t violate the terms of his five-year probation.

