First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a crash just before 5:00 Monday morning.

Firefighters said two people were stuck inside of a car.

Once first responders were able to get the people out, they were taken to Harlan ARH.

No word on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Harlan City Police Department.

