EKU professor working on device to speed up DNA sample turnaround time

An Eastern Kentucky University forensics science professor says he’s on the cusp of inventing a...
An Eastern Kentucky University forensics science professor says he’s on the cusp of inventing a device that will speed up the turnaround time for DNA samples.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University forensic science professor says he’s on the cusp of inventing a device that will speed up the turnaround time for DNA samples.

With police agencies across the country dealing with a backlog of thousands of sexual assault kits untested, will this invention help?

Eastern Kentucky University’s Director of Forensics Science Dr. Jamie Fredericks said he’s about three to six months away from an invention that could decrease the DNA sample turnaround. If successful, he says it could save precious time helping police catch their suspect.

DNA samples can put a person at the scene of a crime. Dr. Fredericks hopes he can put the pieces to the crime puzzle faster.

“This is not only to help the families involved but also if you don’t want to have the perpetrator on the loose committing additional crimes,” Fredericks said.

The actual device hasn’t been fully developed, but Dr. Fredericks says the device they are testing is like a cotton swab, focused on extracting biological fluids.

His students are also learning the basics of DNA extraction. One of those students will be credited with assisting in the invention. Dr. Fredericks says this faster process will help police agencies across the country decrease a massive backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

“I love helping the community and I think forensic science helps in just that way,” Fredericks said. “You know you’re trying to help the community by solving crimes.”

Dr. Fredericks says his next project will focus on extracting touch DNA like skin cells. Fredericks worked with crime scene investigation in South Africa before working at EKU.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky for two...
Kentucky Emergency Management hoping to raise awareness of FEMA buyout program
"Campfire nachos" from Old Town Grill in Corbin.
Corbin kicks off first annual Dessert Week
Yellow Freight has begun collecting supplies to send down to Ft. Myers later this week.
Trucking company taking donations to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian