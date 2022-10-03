Eastern Ky. school district sees increase in students vaping, educates students on dangers

Eastern Ky. school district sees increase in students vaping, educates students on dangers
Eastern Ky. school district sees increase in students vaping, educates students on dangers(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In one day, Wolfe County Schools staff took seven vapes away from students.

”It’s extremely alarming what’s in these vapes, and you know we need to alert parents, we need to alert students, we need to alert the community,” said Superintendent Kenny Bell.

Bell said that before the pandemic, they saw students using vapes. He said it died down when students went to virtual learning, but now it is picking back up.

”We want all of our kids to make good decisions, that for later in life, that doesn’t have consequences,” he said. “That’s hard when you’re a teenager, young kid to see way down the road the effects this is going to have on your health.”

A school resource officer said it goes beyond students vaping. He worries about what could be inside of them, like when a student buys a vape laced with fentanyl or meth without knowing.

”Drug dealers are getting smart these days, so at this point, we’re in, squeeze that juice out,” said Elijah Banks. “You can go to the dollar store, you can go to Save A Lot, pick up one common household item.” “I can put my meth, I can put fentanyl, I can put heroin, whatever type of drug I’m trying to relate to the school to the kids.”

He said this can be an issue if students pass a laced vape around. He said when they buy a new vape, it will not give them the same high as the laced one.

“Any point in time, I, or Lee, or you could lace this and now you got to have my vape,” he said. “A normal vape just won’t get it for you, that’s how serious this is.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
The summit hits the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage October 11.
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
Police Lights MGN
Jacksboro loses police department