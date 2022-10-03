Corbin kicks off first annual Dessert Week

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Corbin is on a sugar high never experienced before, as 11 restaurants are participating in the town’s first Dessert Week.

Staff in each restaurant are bringing their best dessert forward, some even have multiple options.

“We got quite a few, I think it’s eight, eight options,” Sweeties employee Jessica Vaughn said.

A lot of the desserts are not just a chocolate chip cookie, but a meal to share.

Some restaurants are also looking at their savory options to add taste.

“So we sell the waffle fries normally as a dessert, or with the chicken and waffle basket, so we decided to incorporate those, and everybody loves ice cream of course,” Scully’s employee Bubba Hall said.

No matter the option, people in Corbin are excited to try all of the different creations.

“Everybody’s excited about sweet week, I am anyway, if you like sweets, you’re excited about it,” Jessica Vaughn said.

Corbin officials feel Dessert Week brings more to the plate of an already foody destination.

”October being the month that people really like pumpkin spice and you know kinda comfort foods, I thought Dessert Week would be perfect,” Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said.

Dessert Week will run from Monday (Oct. 3) through Saturday (Oct. 8).

