Clouds give way to sunshine today, some big changes possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary start to this Monday, conditions will improve quickly this afternoon. I hope you’re ready for some sunshine!

Today and Tonight

Clouds kept us a little warmer overnight and they will hang around for the first half of your Monday. Sunshine returns for the afternoon hours. That will take us up into the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will take us back down into the low 40s for most locations. Some upper 30s are possible in the sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine is the name of the game through most of this week ... until right at the end. It looks like our next cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday. Models are split on this part, but we could see a few stray showers Friday morning as it passes. We’ll keep you posted on that. Highs will stay in the upper 60s Tuesday, get to right around 70 on Wednesday and soar into the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front on Thursday.

Overnight lows will start out in the upper 30s to around 40 on Tuesday night, climb into the mid-40s on Wednesday night and stay in the upper 40s before the front rolls through late Thursday into Friday.

The good news is that I think the clouds clear relatively quickly on Friday, giving way to a nice, but cooler day for activities. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s before falling into the 30s overnight

We could see our first real frost here in the mountains this weekend as lows plunge into the low to mid-30s Saturday night. We’ll keep you posted on that.

