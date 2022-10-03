Clearing skies as sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We escaped major issues with the remnants of Hurricane Ian this past weekend, and while we didn’t see any flooding, we did see plenty of mist and drizzle. The good news is that Ian is long gone and sunshine returns to the mountains this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds have been clearing this afternoon as high pressure is slowly settling back into the region for tonight. We’ll continue to see clouds clear as we head through the overnight. Lows drop big time, down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A beautiful fall day on the way into tomorrow with high pressure firmly in place. Sunshine will be with us throughout the day as highs get up to around 70º in the afternoon! The chill settles in during the evening, however, with clear skies and light winds. We’re down once again into the middle and upper 30s.

Midweek and Beyond

Beautiful conditions continue into Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine and warming conditions. We get into the lower 70s on Wednesday and closer to the middle 70s on Thursday thanks to southwesterly breezes ahead of a cold front working into the region late Thursday.

I can’t completely rule out a shower late Thursday or early Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, but the bigger story will be the big time cooldown! I’m talking highs in the middle 60s on Friday and even into the lower 60s on Saturday with...oh yeah, plenty of sunshine! That trend continues along with lows in the upper 30s overnight as fall seems to have truly settled into the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.