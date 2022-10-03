CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term