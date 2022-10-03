Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
The summit hits the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage October 11.
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
Police Lights MGN
Jacksboro loses police department
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger