‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage

The summit hits the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage October 11.
The summit hits the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage October 11.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region.

The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship Church and Jon Weece from Southland Christian Church, encourages church members to gather together to discuss ideas, plant innovation, and encourage outreach and community connections.

“We’ll be exploring how our faith translates outside the walls of the church and what it looks like when we focus on being the church, instead of just having church,” reads the event website. “We’ll be looking at the intersection of God, His church, the community, and the future of our region.

The summit will also focus on the way the recent flooding hit the area, planting hope in the mountains.

Church planters, pastors, and mission workers from around the area are slated to speak at the event, which is on deck for October 11, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“We believe that God is working in the mountains to tangibly show the people He loves them. We want to gather all those who feel called to serve in this place so that we can encourage, inspire, and equip one another to take our faith outside the walls of the church to help Eastern Kentucky experience Jesus in real and relevant ways,” the website says.

If “a bunch of Jesus-followers getting together for the mountains” is something you would like to be part of, you can register for free here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash

Latest News

the great escape
Escape - Alyssa 11
(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
Police Lights MGN
Jacksboro loses police department
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement