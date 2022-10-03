‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region.

The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship Church and Jon Weece from Southland Christian Church, encourages church members to gather together to discuss ideas, plant innovation, and encourage outreach and community connections.

“We’ll be exploring how our faith translates outside the walls of the church and what it looks like when we focus on being the church, instead of just having church,” reads the event website. “We’ll be looking at the intersection of God, His church, the community, and the future of our region.

The summit will also focus on the way the recent flooding hit the area, planting hope in the mountains.

Church planters, pastors, and mission workers from around the area are slated to speak at the event, which is on deck for October 11, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“We believe that God is working in the mountains to tangibly show the people He loves them. We want to gather all those who feel called to serve in this place so that we can encourage, inspire, and equip one another to take our faith outside the walls of the church to help Eastern Kentucky experience Jesus in real and relevant ways,” the website says.

If “a bunch of Jesus-followers getting together for the mountains” is something you would like to be part of, you can register for free here.

