ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aleiah Beth Coleman is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Aleiah graduated from East Ridge High School with a 4.32 GPA.
She was accepted into the Early College Academy as a sophomore, took college courses through Big Sandy Community and Technical College as a junior and senior and served as an usher during the graduation of the class of 2021.
Congratulations, Aleiah!
