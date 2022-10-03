ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aleiah Beth Coleman is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Aleiah graduated from East Ridge High School with a 4.32 GPA.

She was accepted into the Early College Academy as a sophomore, took college courses through Big Sandy Community and Technical College as a junior and senior and served as an usher during the graduation of the class of 2021.

Congratulations, Aleiah!

