ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aleiah Beth Coleman is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Aleiah graduated from East Ridge High School with a 4.32 GPA.

She was accepted into the Early College Academy as a sophomore, took college courses through Big Sandy Community and Technical College as a junior and senior and served as an usher during the graduation of the class of 2021.

Congratulations, Aleiah!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.