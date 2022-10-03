2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains

2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Halloween is fast approaching and that means kids are getting ready to trick or treat!

We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.

Below is what we have so far. TBD stands for “to be determined”.

CountyDateTime
BellTBDTBD
Breathitt10-316-8 p.m.
ClayTBDTBD
Floyd10-316-8 p.m.
HarlanTBDTBD
Jackson10-315-8 p.m.
JohnsonTBDTBD
Knott (Flood survivors at Mine Made Adventure Park & Carr Creek State Park)
(Rest of the county)		10-29
10-31		5-7:30 p.m.
5-7:30 p.m.
KnoxTBDTBD
LaurelTBDTBD
Lawrence10-316-8 p.m.
Lee10-316-8 p.m.
Letcher10-315-8 p.m.
Leslie10-316-8 p.m.
Magoffin10-316-8 p.m.
Martin10-316-8 p.m.
McCrearyTBDTBD
Morgan10-316-8 p.m.
OwsleyTBDTBD
Perry10-316-8 p.m.
Pike10-316-8 p.m.
PowellTBDTBD
PulaskiTBDTBD
RockcastleTBDTBD
Rowan10-316-8 p.m.
WayneTBDTBD
WhitleyTBDTBD
Wolfe10-316-8 p.m.
Virginia
Wise
City of Norton		10-31
10-31		5-8:30 p.m.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Lee10-315-7 p.m.
Buchanan10-315:30-7:30 p.m.
DickensonTBDTBD
West Virginia
Mingo10-296-8 p.m.
Logan10-316-8 p.m.
WayneTBDTBD
Tennessee
Claiborne10-315-8 p.m.
CampbellTBDTBD

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.

