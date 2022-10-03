2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Halloween is fast approaching and that means kids are getting ready to trick or treat!

We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.

Below is what we have so far. TBD stands for “to be determined”.

County Date Time Bell TBD TBD Breathitt 10-31 6-8 p.m. Clay TBD TBD Floyd 10-31 6-8 p.m. Harlan TBD TBD Jackson 10-31 5-8 p.m. Johnson TBD TBD Knott (Flood survivors at Mine Made Adventure Park & Carr Creek State Park)

(Rest of the county) 10-29

10-31 5-7:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m. Knox TBD TBD Laurel TBD TBD Lawrence 10-31 6-8 p.m. Lee 10-31 6-8 p.m. Letcher 10-31 5-8 p.m. Leslie 10-31 6-8 p.m. Magoffin 10-31 6-8 p.m. Martin 10-31 6-8 p.m. McCreary TBD TBD Morgan 10-31 6-8 p.m. Owsley TBD TBD Perry 10-31 6-8 p.m. Pike 10-31 6-8 p.m. Powell TBD TBD Pulaski TBD TBD Rockcastle TBD TBD Rowan 10-31 6-8 p.m. Wayne TBD TBD Whitley TBD TBD Wolfe 10-31 6-8 p.m. Virginia Wise

City of Norton 10-31

10-31 5-8:30 p.m.

5:30-8:30 p.m. Lee 10-31 5-7 p.m. Buchanan 10-31 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dickenson TBD TBD West Virginia Mingo 10-29 6-8 p.m. Logan 10-31 6-8 p.m. Wayne TBD TBD Tennessee Claiborne 10-31 5-8 p.m. Campbell TBD TBD

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.

