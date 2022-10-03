2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Halloween is fast approaching and that means kids are getting ready to trick or treat!
We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.
Below is what we have so far. TBD stands for “to be determined”.
|County
|Date
|Time
|Bell
|TBD
|TBD
|Breathitt
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Clay
|TBD
|TBD
|Floyd
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Harlan
|TBD
|TBD
|Jackson
|10-31
|5-8 p.m.
|Johnson
|TBD
|TBD
|Knott (Flood survivors at Mine Made Adventure Park & Carr Creek State Park)
(Rest of the county)
|10-29
10-31
|5-7:30 p.m.
5-7:30 p.m.
|Knox
|TBD
|TBD
|Laurel
|TBD
|TBD
|Lawrence
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Lee
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Letcher
|10-31
|5-8 p.m.
|Leslie
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Magoffin
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Martin
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|McCreary
|TBD
|TBD
|Morgan
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Owsley
|TBD
|TBD
|Perry
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Pike
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Powell
|TBD
|TBD
|Pulaski
|TBD
|TBD
|Rockcastle
|TBD
|TBD
|Rowan
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Wayne
|TBD
|TBD
|Whitley
|TBD
|TBD
|Wolfe
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Virginia
|Wise
City of Norton
|10-31
10-31
|5-8:30 p.m.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
|Lee
|10-31
|5-7 p.m.
|Buchanan
|10-31
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Dickenson
|TBD
|TBD
|West Virginia
|Mingo
|10-29
|6-8 p.m.
|Logan
|10-31
|6-8 p.m.
|Wayne
|TBD
|TBD
|Tennessee
|Claiborne
|10-31
|5-8 p.m.
|Campbell
|TBD
|TBD
If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.
