Union falls to Kentucky Christian 42-10

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - A homecoming crowd that entered the day excited did not leave Williamson Stadium happy on Saturday night.

Kentucky Christian forced a three-and-out on the opening drive, then blocked Union’s ensuing punt, setting the tone for a dominant 42-0 win in a non-conference matchup between the Appalachian Athletic Conference foes.

Union, which opens the AAC portion of its schedule next weekend, falls to 0-5 on the year.

TURNING POINT

Despite the awful start, which led to an early 12-0 deficit, the Bulldogs were mere inches away from seemingly making it a game in the second quarter. Facing second-and-goal from the Knight five on the 10th play of a sustained drive, quarterback Jake Medders found a lane and lunged forward from the 1-yard line, only to fumble, which KCU promptly recovered.

The Knights turned that turnover into a 15-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 7:35 and resulted in a touchdown and kick-started a scoring avalanche to end the half.

Kentucky Christian scored 16 points in the final 1:55 of the quarter. Following a field goal, defensive back Justin Droge intercepted Medders and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. Then, after forcing a punt that was downed at the Bulldog 47, the Knights needed just three plays to score again, capping the drive on a Maxwell Ward 16-yard touchdown pass to Richmond Sims, making it 35-0 at the break.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

The Medders first half fumble was the start of a troubling trend for Union, which didn’t score a point despite having four goal-to-go opportunities.

Twice the Bulldogs turned it over on downs, and twice drives ended in fumbles, the second of which came on the team’s last offensive play with 10 seconds remaining. They also had a Medders-to-Chris Thomas touchdown pass negated by a penalty, one of six committed for 59 yards.

Union lost the turnover battle 4-0 Saturday and is minus-11 through five games.

NEXT UP FOR THE BULLDOGS

Union travels to face St. Andrews (N.C.) at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Like the Bulldogs, St. Andrews went winless in non-conference play and enters the contest 0-6.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.