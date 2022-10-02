Survivors in Lexington mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is breast cancer awareness month. The American Cancer Society estimated that nearly 4,000 women in Kentucky were diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the state.

Experts and survivors from Kentucky have several plans this month to spread more awareness.

Oncology Nurse Navigator, Vickie Frisby is a cancer survivor herself, and said one of the most important steps you can take is doing a monthly self-breast exam.

“Any changes with your breast are a reason to see your physician, and to be evaluated and get further testing, such as a mammogram, certainly if you feel any type of abnormal lump or some women experience a discoloration on the outside of their breast tissue,” Frisby said.

She said there can also be changes in your breast tissue and skin, which is what lead to her own diagnosis.

There is a wide range of breast cancer supporters and survivors who want to spread awareness in the state. One of them is Celeste Henderson, who has been cancer free for three years.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and she said if it wasn’t for her yearly mammogram appointment, she wouldn’t have known.

“I didn’t feel anything, or notice anything different, it was just a matter of the x-rays and a mammogram to show there’s something going on here,” Celeste said.

Two surgeries and 20 rounds of radiation later, Celeste did what every cancer patient hopes to do, and rang the cancer-free bell.

“I went through that for a reason,” Celeste added. “It might sound silly to some people, but I went through it for a reason.”

Now, she said her goal is to reach out to others in the community and let them know she’s here to help.

“Like I said, if I can touch one person, my job is done.”

Celeste is hosting a breast cancer awareness walk for free on Saturday, October 15th. Rain or shine she said the event will be held at Jacobson park.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.