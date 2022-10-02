Sunshine, comfortable temperatures return for the first week of October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy weekend around the region, but beautiful weather returns as we start the new work week!

Tonight through Monday night

As the remnants of Ian continue moving away from the region, our weather will start to calm. We begin to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Be sure to grab the light jacket as you head out the door Monday morning because it will be chilly. However, the weather looks absolutely gorgeous by Monday afternoon! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be comfortable in the upper-60s.

Into Monday night, the forecast stays quiet. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Again, temperatures will be chilly as we fall into the lower-40s.

Beautiful Work Week Ahead

The forecast is looking fantastic for much of the upcoming work week!

We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday! We remain dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower-70s with lows falling into the mid-40s.

Temperatures start to warm by Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-70s around the region under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the region on Friday. This could bring some light showers, especially early on Friday. It will also bring some cooler temperatures. Highs only reach the lower-60s with overnight lows falling into the upper-30s!

Next weekend is looking pretty good! We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on both days. Highs stay in the lower-60s, and lows look to bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

