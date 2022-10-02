RAM hosts pop-up clinic in Buchanan County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic at Riverview Elementary-Middle School in the Grundy community of Buchanan County, all completely free of charge.

“We provide dental, vision, and medical services completely free of charge to our patients and we have no qualifying questions, we take anybody and everybody,” said RAM Clinic Coordinator Kim Faulkinbury.

Providing all types of healthcare to folks who may not have the opportunity for a scheduled checkup.

“A lot of patients just don’t have access to that kind of care,” said Faulkinbury. “Whether it’s because there aren’t any doctors around, or because they can’t afford their copays, or they just don’t have insurance and don’t have any way to afford to be able to go to the doctor.”

Community Host Group Lead Frannie Minton said the kindness of the volunteers who give up their weekends to provide these services means the world to folks in the community.

“So many people have come together to help the people in this area,” said Minton, “and what will happen to the people here? They’ll pass it on.”

Minton also added volunteers are always needed at RAM clinics. Whether they are doctors, nurses or folks to simply help out with the paperwork.

“Try to go and assist. Help those people,” said Minton. “I hope you get the feeling that lasts you a whole year that you helped someone, your fellow person.”

To find out more about RAM clinics, how to volunteer or how to donate, Faulkinbury said you can visit RAM’s website.

