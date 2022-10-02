Patriots pick up fist conference win against Cumberland (TN)

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Patriots football special teams lived up to their name, highlighted by three blocks on the day, while the defense held the Phoenix to six points to earn a 10-6 win over Cumberland Saturday night at James H. Taylor, II Stadium. With the win, Cumberlands improves to 3-2 on the year, including a 1-2 mark in conference play, while the Phoenix move to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in MSC play.

Cam Jones led the way for the Patriots with two blocks, one extra point and a field goal, while Damon Byrnes-Mitchell blocked a punt and made five tackles in the win. Chandler Kaylor notched 12 tackles, including seven solo, as Adam Caudle and Jacobie Elkins finished with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Myles Simon led the Patriots with 2.5 sacks as Kumi Sarpong Jr. had three tackles for loss and two sacks to finish with eight tackles.

Cumberlands will return to the field Saturday, October 8, when they travel to McKenzie, TN to face No. 13 Bethel. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST with live video available here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.