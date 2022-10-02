Patriots pick up fist conference win against Cumberland (TN)

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Patriots football special teams lived up to their name, highlighted by three blocks on the day, while the defense held the Phoenix to six points to earn a 10-6 win over Cumberland Saturday night at James H. Taylor, II Stadium.  With the win, Cumberlands improves to 3-2 on the year, including a 1-2 mark in conference play, while the Phoenix move to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in MSC play.

Cam Jones led the way for the Patriots with two blocks, one extra point and a field goal, while Damon Byrnes-Mitchell blocked a punt and made five tackles in the win. Chandler Kaylor notched 12 tackles, including seven solo, as Adam Caudle and Jacobie Elkins finished with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Myles Simon led the Patriots with 2.5 sacks as Kumi Sarpong Jr. had three tackles for loss and two sacks to finish with eight tackles.

Cumberlands will return to the field Saturday, October 8, when they travel to McKenzie, TN to face No. 13 Bethel. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST with live video available here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 58th Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off Friday, after COVID-19 caused organizers to cancel...
Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus
File Graphic
Police in Floyd County investigating shooting
Harlan County High School
Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested on attempted murder charges

Latest News

Parker McKinney during EKU's win over Southern Utah.
McKinney leads EKU over Southern Utah
Union fell to KCU 42-10 on Saturday.
Union falls to Kentucky Christian 42-10
No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss
Kentucky comes up short to Ole Miss
KHSAA football
Scores from Week 7 of mountain high school football