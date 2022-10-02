Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are down to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after a road loss to now No. 9 Ole Miss.

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU Kansas TCU UCLA Kansas State Syracuse Baylor Mississippi State Washington Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

Alabama is back at No. 1 with a road win over Arkansas, booting Georgia to No. 2 after the Bulldogs narrowly escaped Missouri.

Tennessee is up one spot to No. 8 after a bye week, and Ole Miss takes No. 9 with the win over Kentucky.

Mississippi State makes an appearance at No. 23 after taking out Texas A&M, who dropped out along with Oklahoma.

