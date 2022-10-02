Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are down to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after a road loss to now No. 9 Ole Miss.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- Kansas
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- Syracuse
- Baylor
- Mississippi State
- Washington
- Arkansas
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.
Alabama is back at No. 1 with a road win over Arkansas, booting Georgia to No. 2 after the Bulldogs narrowly escaped Missouri.
Tennessee is up one spot to No. 8 after a bye week, and Ole Miss takes No. 9 with the win over Kentucky.
Mississippi State makes an appearance at No. 23 after taking out Texas A&M, who dropped out along with Oklahoma.
