Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll

Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are down to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after a road loss to now No. 9 Ole Miss.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. Kansas
  18. TCU
  19. UCLA
  20. Kansas State
  21. Syracuse
  22. Baylor
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Washington
  25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

Alabama is back at No. 1 with a road win over Arkansas, booting Georgia to No. 2 after the Bulldogs narrowly escaped Missouri.

Tennessee is up one spot to No. 8 after a bye week, and Ole Miss takes No. 9 with the win over Kentucky.

Mississippi State makes an appearance at No. 23 after taking out Texas A&M, who dropped out along with Oklahoma.

