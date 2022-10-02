The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians.

“I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.

The Great Escape is an escape room experience located in Corbin that will be celebrating its fourth anniversary on Monday, Oct. 3.

The Great Escape’s owners, Justin and Emily Howard, said off seasons and the pandemic left the pair uncertain that the business would continue.

“We were shut down for six months,” said Justin. “It was really hard to keep the business open, but our landlord was spectacular, she worked with us through the whole thing. People would just buy tee shirts or gift cards or whatever they could while we were closed down to keep us open.”

Looking back, the pair said they feel grateful that they were able to overcome their hardships, especially since the two of them had never owned a business before.

“We really didn’t know how it would go opening up in Corbin with it not being a big town, but we have been extremely lucky and we’ve definitely had some hard times and have made some difficult decisions to keep the business open, but its thriving more than ever,” said Emily.

Emily Howard said the biggest reward of this venture is not only offering a sense of escape to the people of Southeast Kentucky, but also being able to create more time for family.

“We’re so thankful, so thankful that this business has allowed us to be better parents for our kids and to be more involved with our family, and that means to much to us,” Emily said.

Emily and Justin Howard said they hope to continue growing their business to create more escape rooms and more escape opportunities outside of the storefront.

The Howards advise anyone with hopes of opening a business to just go for it.

The Great Escape will be offering a Christmas-themed escape room in the near future. To keep up with The Great Escape, you can follow its Facebook page or visit its website.

