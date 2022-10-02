Five people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are investigating a crash in Wayne County involving an ambulance.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Monticello-Wayne County Dispatch Center got a call about a crash involving a Wayne County EMS unit and a pickup truck at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY-90 bypass.

The ambulance was going east on KY-90, taking a patient from the Wayne County Hospital to a Lexington hospital.

Officials said the ambulance had its emergency lights and siren on as it approached the intersection.

49-year-old Abe Henson was driving a Dodge pickup truck north on North Main Street with one passenger.

The ambulance and truck collided at the intersection, according to police. The impact of the crash knocked the ambulance onto its side.

The ambulance was driven by EMT Elizabeth Smith.

Paramedic Peggy Tucker was in the back of the ambulance treating a patient.

Both the patient and Peggy Tucker were airlifted to hospitals in Lexington.

Elizabeth Smith, Abe Henson and Henson’s passenger were all taken by ambulance to the Wayne County Hospital.

“As some of you may have heard, one of our Ambulances was involved in an accident Saturday. Please keep those that were involved and our EMS family in your prayers as we work to get through this difficult time,” a post read on the Wayne County EMS Facebook page.

