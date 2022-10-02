Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence

Moose gets stuck on fence
Moose gets stuck on fence(Pleasant Valley Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities rescued a moose Friday after it got stuck on a fence in Connecticut.

A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at a reservoir in Barkhamsted, but got stuck in the process.

Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue around midnight.

The moose was tall, so the fence did not impale him, according to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the fence and force the moose out.

The moose slowly walked away to do “his moose thing,” the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Conservation police say it is moose breeding season, so moose will be spotted more throughout Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 58th Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off Friday, after COVID-19 caused organizers to cancel...
Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
File Graphic
Police in Floyd County investigating shooting
Harlan County High School
Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Latest News

FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern...
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes