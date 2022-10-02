Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Madness Campout is one of Big Blue Nation’s favorite traditions.

“Family, Kentucky, atmosphere, just the whole experience of everything. The campout, it’s good family fun,” said UK fan, Terry Burton.

UK basketball fans camp out on Avenue of Champions for free tickets to Big Blue Madness.

Aria Watson and Najiya Clayborn are sophomores at the University of Kentucky. This was their first time camping out.

“It was very cold, very tiring, it was time consuming,” said Clayborn. “It was worth it though,” said Watson.

11 year-old Sirena Lawson says she’s a lifelong wildcat fan. She’s been participating in Big Blue Campout for as long as she can remember.

“I used to walk on the sidewalks and I’d have a megaphone and I’d be screaming ‘go cats’ and ‘go big blue’ and spell it out and stuff. I’ve always loved coming to them,” said Lawson.

While the tradition started back in 1993, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Big Blue Nation to keep their tents packed up since 2019. This year, the fans were back and excited continue the tradition.

“I was just very happy that we can still stand as a family even after such a large pandemic. It’s amazing that we can all still come together,” said UK fan Penny Couch.

According to UK staff, 319 control cards were handed out at the campout. Each control card could be exchanged for two tickets to Big Blue Madness. Tickets were also available online and sold out in less than two hours.

The fan-favorite preseason event will be on October 14 at Rupp Arena.

And just like that…the line is clear.



UK staff tells me that 319 control cards were given out this year. Each control card could be exchanged for 2 tickets.



In less than ten minutes, those 319 cards were all exchanged for tickets to Big Blue Madness. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/dPYQjt6iYY — Samantha Valentino (@SamanthaWKYT) October 2, 2022

