Scores from Week 7 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play has begun as teams start the home stretch to the postseason!
Belfry 49, Floyd Central 12
Bell County 28, Rockcastle County 7
Betsy Layne 36, Hurley (Va.) 28
Breathitt County 20, Middlesboro 0
Collins 41, Whitley County 21
Corbin 38, Simon Kenton 35
Fleming County 33, Powell County 20
Harlan 50, Phelps 0
Hazard 30, Somerset 13
Johnson Central 56, Clay County 20
Knox Central 62, Bourbon County 61
Lawrence County 13, Boyd County 10
Leslie County 37, Morgan County 0
Letcher Central 45, Harlan County 6
Martin County 57, East Ridge 22
Perry Central 27, Paintsville 25
Pikeville 50, Madison Central 14
Pineville 51, Jackson County 0
Pulaski County 71, South Laurel 20
Sayre 35, Williamsburg 21
Shelby Valley 68, Prestonsburg 21
Southwestern 27, North Laurel 13
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.