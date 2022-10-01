Scores from Week 7 of mountain high school football

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play has begun as teams start the home stretch to the postseason!

Belfry 49, Floyd Central 12

Bell County 28, Rockcastle County 7

Betsy Layne 36, Hurley (Va.) 28

Breathitt County 20, Middlesboro 0

Collins 41, Whitley County 21

Corbin 38, Simon Kenton 35

Fleming County 33, Powell County 20

Harlan 50, Phelps 0

Hazard 30, Somerset 13

Johnson Central 56, Clay County 20

Knox Central 62, Bourbon County 61

Lawrence County 13, Boyd County 10

Leslie County 37, Morgan County 0

Letcher Central 45, Harlan County 6

Martin County 57, East Ridge 22

Perry Central 27, Paintsville 25

Pikeville 50, Madison Central 14

Pineville 51, Jackson County 0

Pulaski County 71, South Laurel 20

Sayre 35, Williamsburg 21

Shelby Valley 68, Prestonsburg 21

Southwestern 27, North Laurel 13

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

