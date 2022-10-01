Perry County Public Library opens “Inspiration Station”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library added an entirely new building today.

Named the “Inspiration Station,” the building will be used as a free community space that can hold various events.

Perry County Public Library Executive Director Sheila Lindsay says the grand opening shines a bright light on the community.

”Not many people know that the library got flooded so we’ve kind of rallied around. We’ve really wanted this for the public, we want to give something positive to the public, especially now,” she said.

The library will be holding a “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” on Oct. 15. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

