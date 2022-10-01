Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon’s large family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

On Friday, the actor and TV host announced the birth of his 10th child on social media.

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born on Sept. 23 after 48 hours of labor.

The infant weighed in at 10 pounds.

Cannon welcomed Rise’s birth with the baby’s mother, Brittany Bell. The baby is their third child together.

The two also share a 5-year-old son and a 20-month-old daughter.

Rise’s birth comes weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fmr. EKY deputy sheriff indicted on rape, other charges
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. police dept. needs help identifying traffic cone bandits
Ky. police dept. needs help identifying traffic cone bandits
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Pulaski County Special Response / KY Haz-Mat 12 Facebook page
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
Prestonsburg Police K-9 Nelson after receiving a donation of body armor in early 2022.
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family

Latest News

O'Charley's Helps - 4:00 p.m.
O'Charley's Helps - 4:00 p.m.
Apple Festival - 6:00 p.m.
Apple Festival - 6:00 p.m.
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
O'Charley's Helps - 6:00 p.m.
O'Charley's Helps - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Apple Festival - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Apple Festival - 4:00 p.m.