Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

(Source: MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said.

Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.

Hapney was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle, Earnest Dooley, 63, stopped but then kept driving, police said.

He was later arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, among other charges.

