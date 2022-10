HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have taken the first loss of the season on the road against No. 14 Ole Miss.

Kentucky was in scoring position with seconds to play when Will Levis’ pass was blocked and recovered for an Ole Miss turnover.

This is Kentucky’s first loss of the year, now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play.

